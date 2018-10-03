Toward a Unified Theory of Dad Jokes

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Nathan Anderson on Unsplash.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 524 with Stephen Metcalf , Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

Advertisement



On Slate Plus, the hosts discuss “The Movie Assassin,” the personal essay and English Patient pan that set Twitter aflame.

Go to Slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

This week, the critics unpack the new Showtime series Kidding, discussing whether it’s possible for it to be both a satire of corporate exploitation and a sincere exploration of grief. Then, Uncover: Escaping NXIVM distinguishes itself from other true-crime podcasts thanks to the childhood friendship between the ex–cult member and the reporter who tells her story—but does that relationship compromise the story ethically? Finally, the gabbers consider what makes a dad joke, debate whether it’s really a gendered phenomenon, and share their favorite dad jokes from their own lives.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Advertisement



Endorsements:

Dana: “Here I Am” by Dolly Parton and Sia

Julia: “Bedroom” by Litany

Advertisement



Steve: “Cherry Wine” by Hozier, Terry Gross’ interview with Robbie Fulks and Linda Gail Lewis, and his own endorsements

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: An edited version of “New Thinking” by Johan Hynynen

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.