How Should We Edit the Disgraced Men of #MeToo?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 523 with Dana Stevens, Julia Turner, and Gabriel Roth with the audio player below.

Advertisement



On Slate Plus, the hosts discuss their own personal picks for the 21st century canon.

Go to Slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

This week, the critics talk about the new season of Serial, which takes on the broader criminal justice system through weekly dispatches from Cleveland’s Justice Center. They debate whether the new structure is Serial’s most ambitious move yet—or a step back for the iconic podcast. Then, they grapple with the recent spate of “redemption essays” by men accused of sexual assault in venues like Harper’s and the New York Review of Book. Is there any responsible way to publish such pieces? Was NYRB editor Ian Buruma’s resignation justified? Finally, the gabbers debate the high-concept Amazon series Forever in full, spoiler-y detail.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Advertisement



Endorsements:

Julia: Visiting Federal Hall in New York City to see the George Washington Inaugural Bible

Advertisement



Dana: “Some Interpersonal Verbs, Conjugated by Gender” by Alexandra Petri in the Washington Post

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “Mitsuwa” by SINY

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.