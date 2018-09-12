Is Searching’s Gimmick Contrived or Clever?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and © All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute pro.

This week, Julia, Dana, and Steve unpack Searching, a new thriller starring John Cho that unfolds entirely within a computer screen, looking at how it reckons with our relationship to technology—and to movies themselves. Next, they take on Ariana Grande’s album Sweetener, with the help of Hit Parade’s Chris Molanphy. Finally, the hosts reflect on the career and legacy of Burt Reynolds, the definitive star of the 1970s, and how the response to his death varies between genders and generations.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

