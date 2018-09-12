Is Searching’s Gimmick Contrived or Clever?

The Culture Gabfest “God’s Laptop” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Searching, Sweetener, and Burt Reynolds’ legacy.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 521 with Julia Turner, Dana Stevens, and Stephen Metcalf with the audio player below.
Or find the Culture Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On Slate Plus, as the primary looms, the hosts discuss Cynthia Nixon’s candidacy for governor of New York.
Go to Slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.
This week, Julia, Dana, and Steve unpack Searching, a new thriller starring John Cho that unfolds entirely within a computer screen, looking at how it reckons with our relationship to technology—and to movies themselves. Next, they take on Ariana Grande’s album Sweetener, with the help of Hit Parade’s Chris Molanphy. Finally, the hosts reflect on the career and legacy of Burt Reynolds, the definitive star of the 1970s, and how the response to his death varies between genders and generations.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- Searching, starring John Cho
- Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope
- Robert Montgomery’s Lady in the Lake
- Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade
- “Searching Is a Bizarro Black Mirror Where Technology Is Good” by Inkoo Kang in Slate
- Ariana Grande’s Sweetener
- “Problem” by Ariana Grande featuring Iggy Azalea
- “No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande
- “Sweetener” by Ariana Grande
- “God Is a Woman” by Ariana Grande
- “Successful” by Ariana Grande
- “Ariana Grande Is Ready to Be Happy” by Sam Lansky in Time
- Mac Miller’s Blue Slide Park
- Mac Miller’s Swimming
- Deliverance, starring Burt Reynolds
- “Burt Reynolds Changed the Way We Thought About Sex—by Getting Naked on a Bearskin Rug” by Taylor Telford in the Washington Post
- “The Burt Code: Why Burt Reynolds Was a Zen Master in a Convertible” by Rob Sheffield in Rolling Stone
- Burt Reynolds’ Sharky’s Machine
- “Burt Reynolds Isn’t Broke, but He’s Got a Few Regrets” by Ned Zeman in Vanity Fair
- Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights
Endorsements:
Dana: Amazon Smile
Julia: H&M’s William Morris collection and the Mr. Men books (with some caveats)
Stephen: “Motion Sickness” by Phoebe Bridgers, John Coltrane’s Lush Life, and seeing Richard Thompson live
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
Outro: “If We Dance” by Barbatula
You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.
Follow us on Twitter. And please like the Culture Gabfest on Facebook.