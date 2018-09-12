 Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Searching, Ariana Grande’s Sweetener, and Burt Reynolds’ legacy.

Is Searching’s Gimmick Contrived or Clever?

Sept. 12 2018 12:46 PM

The Culture Gabfest “God’s Laptop” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Searching, Sweetener, and Burt Reynolds’ legacy.

John Cho in Searching (2018)
John Cho in Searching.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and © All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute pro.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 521 with Julia Turner, Dana Stevens, and Stephen Metcalf with the audio player below.

Or find the Culture Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This week, Julia, Dana, and Steve unpack Searching, a new thriller starring John Cho that unfolds entirely within a computer screen, looking at how it reckons with our relationship to technology—and to movies themselves. Next, they take on Ariana Grande’s album Sweetener, with the help of Hit Parade’s Chris Molanphy. Finally, the hosts reflect on the career and legacy of Burt Reynolds, the definitive star of the 1970s, and how the response to his death varies between genders and generations.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Dana: Amazon Smile

Julia: H&M’s William Morris collection and the Mr. Men books (with some caveats)

Stephen: “Motion Sickness” by Phoebe Bridgers, John Coltrane’s Lush Life, and seeing Richard Thompson live

Outro: “If We Dance” by Barbatula

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.