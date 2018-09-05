 Slate’s Culture Gabfest on BlacKkKlansman, Making It, and the fire at Brazil’s National Museum.

How Memories Could Help Keep Brazil’s National Museum Alive

Slate
Culture Gabfest
Slate's weekly roundtable.
Sept. 5 2018 2:49 PM

The Culture Gabfest “Eat Your Terrarium” Edition

180905_CGF_museumFire

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 520 with Julia Turner, Dana Stevens, and Stephen Metcalf with the audio player below.

Or find the Culture Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On Slate Plus, the hosts debate the decision to invite (and then disinvite) Steve Bannon as a headliner for the New Yorker Festival.

Go to Slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

This week, Julia, Dana, and Steve take on BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee’s new film based on the memoirs of a black police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan. How much of the incredible story is true, and how does that affect the way we experience it? Next, they talk about Making It, the crafting competition show co-hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, and what it says about the state of celebrity in 2018. Finally, the hosts are joined by Mauricio Santoro from the State University of Rio de Janeiro to discuss the tragic fire at Brazil’s National Museum, which destroyed roughly 90 percent of its collections. They learn about the museum’s place in Brazilian history and culture, the circumstances that led to the loss, and what comes next for the institution.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Dana: An Epicurious recipe for ratatouille, with one amendment: salt the eggplant

Julia: Gillian Robespierre’s Landline and an anti-endorsement of jumbo marshmallows

Stephen: Vanderbilt Lakeside in Philmont, New York, and George Blaustein’s “My Fellow Prisoners” in n+1

Outro: “Dot the I’s and Cross the T’s” by Frook

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.