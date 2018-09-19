The Elegant Artistry of the Tabloid Headline Pun

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Getty Images.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 522 with Dana Stevens, Sam Anderson, and Stephen Metcalf with the audio player below.

On Slate Plus, the hosts discuss the process (and existential pain) of writing a book.

This week, Dana, Stephen, and New York Times Magazine staffer Sam Anderson unpack A Simple Favor, asking the fundamental question for twisty noirs everywhere: How much plot is too much? Next, they dive into Sam’s new book, Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding, Its Apocalyptic Weather, Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-Class Metropolis. Finally, the gabbers take on the fine art of headline writing, debating the tabloids’ greatest hits and exploring the way the internet has changed the industry.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Dana: Julia Turner’s new podcast, Women in Charge, and the Flaming Lips documentary The Fearless Freaks

Sam: “Living Like Weasels,” from Annie Dillard’s essay collection Teaching a Stone to Talk

Outro: “Road to Monte Carlo 2” by Magnus Ringblom

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.