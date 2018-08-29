Is Insatiable Smarter Than Its Critics Give It Credit For?

Photo illustration by Slate. Images by Thinkstock and CBS Television Studio.

This week, Julia, Dana, and Steve talk Eighth Grade, unpacking what sets the film’s treatment of adolescence in the Instagram era apart from other coming-of-age stories. Then, the gabbers are joined by June Thomas to take on the controversial Netflix series Insatiable. Is it more nuanced than its critics have given it credit for? Finally, the hosts discuss Kelly Marie Tran’s powerful op-ed in the New York Times—and how we should handle toxic fandoms like the one that drove her off of social media in the first place.

Endorsements:

Dana: Bo Burnham’s Netflix stand-up special Make Happy and the app iNaturalist

Stephen: Elena Ferrante’s Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.