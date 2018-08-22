Younger Is So Much More Than a Guilty Pleasure

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and TV Land.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 518 with Julia Turner, Isaac Butler, and Inkoo Kang with the audio player below.

On Slate Plus, the hosts discuss airplane movies. What makes for a good in-flight watch, and what’s different about the way we experience films at 35,000 feet?

This week, Julia, Isaac, and Inkoo discuss Crazy Rich Asians, unpacking why it matters that the first major studio movie in decades to feature an all-Asian cast is a romantic comedy—and the burden of expectations around such a milestone for representation. Next, the critics talk Younger, a satire of the publishing industry from the creator of Sex and the City. How does a show with such a wacky premise handle serious topics like ageism and #MeToo? Finally, the gabbers examine our collective fascination with Elon Musk as a cultural figure.

Endorsements:

Isaac: Sonny Liew’s graphic novel The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye

Julia: Less by Andrew Sean Greer

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.