Younger Is So Much More Than a Guilty Pleasure

Aug. 22 2018 2:10 PM

The Culture Gabfest “You Will Never Be Enough” Edition

Liza (Sutton Foster) looks at her phone in a scene from Younger.
Sutton Foster in Younger.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and TV Land.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 518 with Julia Turner, Isaac Butler, and Inkoo Kang with the audio player below.

This week, Julia, Isaac, and Inkoo discuss Crazy Rich Asians, unpacking why it matters that the first major studio movie in decades to feature an all-Asian cast is a romantic comedy—and the burden of expectations around such a milestone for representation. Next, the critics talk Younger, a satire of the publishing industry from the creator of Sex and the City. How does a show with such a wacky premise handle serious topics like ageism and #MeToo? Finally, the gabbers examine our collective fascination with Elon Musk as a cultural figure.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Inkoo: Alison Willmore’s “ ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Doesn’t Care About Your Impossible Expectations” in BuzzFeed

Isaac: Sonny Liew’s graphic novel The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye

Julia: Less by Andrew Sean Greer

Outro: “Something Blue” by Peter Sandberg

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

