How Aretha Franklin Became Aretha Franklin

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 517 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and June Thomas with the audio player below.

Advertisement



On Slate Plus, Mark Harris joins the critics to discuss the Oscars’ newly announced “Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film” award.

Go to Slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

This week, the critics discuss the British miniseries A Very English Scandal, starring Hugh Grant as Jeremy Thorpe, the closeted Liberal Party leader accused of ordering a hit on his former lover. How accurately does it represent the scandal, and does the light tone work for such a dark reality? Next, they discuss The Tale, Jennifer Fox’s “meta-memoir” about her own childhood sexual abuse, and its exploration of the nature of victimhood. Finally, New York Times Magazine contributing writer Jody Rosen stops by to help the gabbers reflect on Aretha Franklin’s life, career, and legacy as the Queen of Soul.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Advertisement



Endorsements:

June: Juliet Lapidos’ forthcoming novel, Talent

Advertisement



Stephen: A passionate re-endorsement of the ice cream at Samascott Orchards in Kinderhook, New York, and The Return of Eva Peron by V.S. Naipaul

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “Black and White” by the Magnus Ringblom Quartet

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.