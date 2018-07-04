 Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Nanette, and the World Cup.

Mr. Rogers and the Love of Childhood

Mr. Rogers and the Love of Childhood

July 4 2018 7:30 AM

The Culture Gabfest “Unproblematic Trolley” Edition  

180704_CULTGAB_MrRogers
Fred Rogers.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Focus Features.

This week, the critics discuss the new documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? about the legacy of Fred Rogers and his neighborhood, the ways it changed children’s television, and how even an icon as beloved as Mr. Rogers had his faults. Next, they talk about the deeply moving new comedy special Nanette from comedian Hannah Gadsby. Or is it an anti-comedy special? Finally, Mike Pesca joins the gabbers to talk about the culture of the World Cup and to explain why everyone seems so obsessed with it.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Dana: The new season of You Must Remember This, and the restaurant Corner Delhi

Julia: The second season of GLOW

Stephen: The Robert Elms Show, and Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan series

Daniel: The Toast, and the work of R.A. Lafferty

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.