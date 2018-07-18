Has Sacha Baron Cohen Lost His Ability to Shock Us?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Showtime.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 513 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Julia, and Stephen debate the importance of reading a book before seeing the movie based on that book.

This week, the critics discuss Leave No Trace, directed by Debra Granik, about a veteran with PTSD who has been living off the grid with his daughter. They unpack the movie’s scarcity of dialogue, its absence of villains, and the performances of Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie. Next, Sacha Baron Cohen is back with a new show, Who Is America? How does his comedy play during the Trump presidency? Finally, the gabbers weight in on Starbucks’s plastic-straw ban and wonder whether it will actually make a significant environmental impact.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Dana: The Jerusalem Post’s article “World’s Oldest Bread Found at Prehistoric Site in Jordan“

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Stephen: Bartlett House in Ghent, New York, and Slow Burn

