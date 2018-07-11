Can a Reality Baking Show Also Be a Postmodern Masterpiece?

The Culture Gabfest “This Is the Chewiest Thing I've Ever Had in My Mouth” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Nailed It!, and the Scarlett Johansson trans casting controversy.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 512 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
Or find the Culture Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
This week, the critics discuss Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the latest installment in the Jurassic Park film series, directed by J. A. Bayona. How does the movie hold up when compared with the rest of the franchise? Then, the gabbers turn to Netflix’s baking show Nailed It!, examining how it treats classic reality TV tropes and debating whether it’s mindless fluff or a bona fide postmodern masterpiece. Finally, Slate's Evan Urquhart joins the panel to unpack the controversy surrounding Scarlett Johansson's casting as a trans man in the upcoming movie Rub & Tug.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- Sam Adams’ review of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in Slate
- A Monster Calls
- The Culture Gabfest’s discussion of A Monster Calls in 2016
- Stygimoloch
- Nailed It!
- Jacques Torres Chocolate
- “Why Scarlett Johansson Playing a Trans Man Is Not Only Offensive, but Unnecessary” by Evan Urquhart in Slate
- Alex Myers’ piece for Slate about how tales of women dressing up as men confuse trans issues
Endorsements:
Dana: Herdwick Shepherd and Kinderhook Farm on Instagram and Yorkshire Shepherdess on Twitter
Julia: Wedding dress shopping and This Could Hurt by Jillian Medoff
Stephen: Bogart by Ann Sperber, In a Lonely Place by Dorothy B. Hughes, and “For You” by Bruce Springsteen
You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch.
