 Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Nailed It!, and the Scarlett Johansson trans casting controversy.

Can a Reality Baking Show Also Be a Postmodern Masterpiece?

Can a Reality Baking Show Also Be a Postmodern Masterpiece?

Slate
Culture Gabfest
Slate's weekly roundtable.
July 11 2018 11:31 AM

The Culture Gabfest “This Is the Chewiest Thing I've Ever Had in My Mouth” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Nailed It!, and the Scarlett Johansson trans casting controversy.

24fe859757b4466489eadf081bc41174

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Netflix.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 512 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

Or find the Culture Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Julia, and Stephen explain whether they prefer baths or showers.

Go to Slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

This week, the critics discuss Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the latest installment in the Jurassic Park film series, directed by J. A. Bayona. How does the movie hold up when compared with the rest of the franchise? Then, the gabbers turn to Netflix’s baking show Nailed It!, examining how it treats classic reality TV tropes and debating whether it’s mindless fluff or a bona fide postmodern masterpiece. Finally, Slate's Evan Urquhart joins the panel to unpack the controversy surrounding Scarlett Johansson's casting as a trans man in the upcoming movie Rub & Tug.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Advertisement

Endorsements:

Dana: Herdwick Shepherd and Kinderhook Farm on Instagram and Yorkshire Shepherdess on Twitter

Julia: Wedding dress shopping and This Could Hurt by Jillian Medoff

A Slate Plus Special Feature:
The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic

(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Stephen: Bogart by Ann Sperber, In a Lonely Place by Dorothy B. Hughes, and “For You” by Bruce Springsteen

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch.

Follow us on Twitter. And please like the Culture Gabfest on Facebook.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.