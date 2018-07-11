Can a Reality Baking Show Also Be a Postmodern Masterpiece?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Netflix.

This week, the critics discuss Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the latest installment in the Jurassic Park film series, directed by J. A. Bayona. How does the movie hold up when compared with the rest of the franchise? Then, the gabbers turn to Netflix’s baking show Nailed It!, examining how it treats classic reality TV tropes and debating whether it’s mindless fluff or a bona fide postmodern masterpiece. Finally, Slate's Evan Urquhart joins the panel to unpack the controversy surrounding Scarlett Johansson's casting as a trans man in the upcoming movie Rub & Tug.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Julia: Wedding dress shopping and This Could Hurt by Jillian Medoff

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch.