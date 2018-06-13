Anthony Bourdain Was More Than a Celebrity Chef

The Culture Gabfest “Elan Deficit” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Ocean’s 8, Instagram stories, and Anthony Bourdain.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 508 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
This week, the critics weigh in on the new heist movie Ocean’s 8, starring an ensemble cast led by Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Anne Hathaway. Does the talent involved compensate for a subpar script? Next, the gabbers try to understand the appeal of Instagram stories by creating their own. Will this change how they approach social media in general? Finally, they’re joined by Helen Rosner of the New Yorker to discuss Anthony Bourdain’s legacy and how he shaped food culture.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- Ocean’s 8
- Inkoo Kang’s review of Ocean’s 8 in Slate
- Slate’s Spoiler Special on Ocean’s 8
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Slate on Instagram
- “Anthony Bourdain and the Power of Telling the Truth” by Helen Rosner in the New Yorker
- “Don’t Eat Before Reading This” by Anthony Bourdain in the New Yorker
- Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown
Endorsements:
Julia: The Long Goodbye
Stephen: Girl in Red
Outro: “I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend” by Girl in Red
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
