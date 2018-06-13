Anthony Bourdain Was More Than a Celebrity Chef

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 508 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana and Julia are inspired by their Instagram stories to discuss cinematography.

This week, the critics weigh in on the new heist movie Ocean’s 8, starring an ensemble cast led by Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Anne Hathaway. Does the talent involved compensate for a subpar script? Next, the gabbers try to understand the appeal of Instagram stories by creating their own. Will this change how they approach social media in general? Finally, they’re joined by Helen Rosner of the New Yorker to discuss Anthony Bourdain’s legacy and how he shaped food culture.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Outro: “I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend” by Girl in Red

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.