Anthony Bourdain Was More Than a Celebrity Chef

June 13 2018 1:37 PM

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 508 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana and Julia are inspired by their Instagram stories to discuss cinematography.

This week, the critics weigh in on the new heist movie Ocean’s 8, starring an ensemble cast led by Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Anne Hathaway. Does the talent involved compensate for a subpar script? Next, the gabbers try to understand the appeal of Instagram stories by creating their own. Will this change how they approach social media in general? Finally, they’re joined by Helen Rosner of the New Yorker to discuss Anthony Bourdain’s legacy and how he shaped food culture.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Dana: The Budapest episode of Parts Unknown

Julia: The Long Goodbye

Stephen: Girl in Red

Outro: “I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend” by Girl in Red

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.