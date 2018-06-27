Incredibles 2 Is Just Fine

The Culture Gabfest “Anthony Rising” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Incredibles 2, 30 for 30’s “Bikram,” and astrology.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 510 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
On this week's Slate Plus, Dana, Julia and Stephen talk about civility.
This week the critics discuss the new animated movie Incredibles 2, why it’s so much fun, and Anthony Lane’s lusty review of the film. Then, they talk about the new 30 for 30 podcast series “Bikram,” how it works better than other cult series they’ve recently encountered like Wild Wild Country, and their relationship to yoga. Finally, production assistant Daniel Schroeder joins the gabbers to discuss astrology and read their charts.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- Incredibles 2
- The Incredibles
- “A Sequel in the Shadow of a Masterwork” by Anthony Lane in the New Yorker
- Thirst Aid Kit podcast
- “In Defense of Lusty Movie Reviews” by Willa Paskin in Slate
- 30 for 30’s “Bikram”
- “The New Age of Astrology” by Julie Beck in the Atlantic
- “How Astrology Took Over the Internet” by Amanda Hess in the New York Times
- “Astrology, the World’s Oldest, and Newest, Meme” by Dayna Evans in New York magazine
- The Astrology of You and Me by Gary Goldschneider
- @notallgeminis on Instagram
Endorsements:
Dana: Molly’s Game
Julia: Birding Without Borders by Noah Strycker
Stephen: Wooden Overcoats podcast
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
