Incredibles 2 Is Just Fine

On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Julia and Stephen talk about civility.

This week the critics discuss the new animated movie Incredibles 2, why it’s so much fun, and Anthony Lane’s lusty review of the film. Then, they talk about the new 30 for 30 podcast series “Bikram,” how it works better than other cult series they’ve recently encountered like Wild Wild Country, and their relationship to yoga. Finally, production assistant Daniel Schroeder joins the gabbers to discuss astrology and read their charts.

Endorsements:

Julia: Birding Without Borders by Noah Strycker

Stephen: Wooden Overcoats podcast

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.