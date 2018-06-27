 Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Incredibles 2, 30 for 30’s “Bikram,” and astrology.

Incredibles 2 Is Just Fine

June 27 2018 10:40 AM

The Culture Gabfest “Anthony Rising” Edition

Photo illustration by Slate. Image by Pixar/Disney.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 510 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

Or find the Culture Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This week the critics discuss the new animated movie Incredibles 2, why it’s so much fun, and Anthony Lane’s lusty review of the film. Then, they talk about the new 30 for 30 podcast series “Bikram,” how it works better than other cult series they’ve recently encountered like Wild Wild Country, and their relationship to yoga. Finally, production assistant Daniel Schroeder joins the gabbers to discuss astrology and read their charts.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Dana: Molly’s Game

Julia: Birding Without Borders by Noah Strycker

Stephen: Wooden Overcoats podcast

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.