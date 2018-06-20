The Unending Mystery of The Staircase

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Netflix.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 509 with Isaac Butler, Stephen Metcalf, and Laura Miller

On this week's Slate Plus, Isaac, Stephen and Laura talk summer culture plans.

This week the critics discuss the new horror film Hereditary starring Toni Collette, how truly horrifying it is, and whether the final 10 minutes ruin the film’s intentions. Next, Rebecca Lavoie joins the conversation to discuss The Staircase, which recently premiered with new episodes on Netflix. Did an owl really do it? Finally, the gabbers discuss Isaac Butler’s new podcast Lend Me Your Ears where he explores Shakespeare’s works and how they’re relevant to our current political world.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Laura: Lost Connections by Johann Hari

Outro: “Born Under Punches” by Angelique Kidjo

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.