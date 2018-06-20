The Unending Mystery of The Staircase

The Culture Gabfest “Unkindest Cut of All” Edition
This week the critics discuss the new horror film Hereditary starring Toni Collette, how truly horrifying it is, and whether the final 10 minutes ruin the film’s intentions. Next, Rebecca Lavoie joins the conversation to discuss The Staircase, which recently premiered with new episodes on Netflix. Did an owl really do it? Finally, the gabbers discuss Isaac Butler’s new podcast Lend Me Your Ears where he explores Shakespeare’s works and how they’re relevant to our current political world.
- Hereditary
- “Hereditary’s Writer-Director on the Movie’s Biggest Twists” by Jeffrey Bloomer in Slate
- Women of Trachis by Sophocles
- The Staircase
- The explanation of the owl theory in Vulture
- Lend Me Your Ears
Endorsements:
Laura: Lost Connections by Johann Hari
Isaac: Soft Sounds From Another Planet by Japanese Breakfast, and Remain in Light by Angelique Kidjo
Stephen: “A History of Eternity” and “A New Refutation of Time” by Jorge Luis Borges
Outro: “Born Under Punches” by Angelique Kidjo
