In Tully, the Point of Parenthood Is to Be Boring

May 9 2018 11:36 AM

The Culture Gabfest “[Laugh Track]” Edition

Tully

Photo illustration by Slate. Images by © 2018 Tully Productions, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 503 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, Julia, and Willa have a spoiler-filled discussion of Tully’s ending.

This week, Slate’s TV critic Willa Paskin joins the gabbers to discuss Tully, starring Charlize Theron as a beleaguered mom of three and Mackenzie Davis as her night nanny. What are writer Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman, the team also behind Juno and Young Adult, trying to say about motherhood? Then, Willa sticks around to talk about her new podcast, Decoder Ring, where she tries to solve cultural questions, like why shows don’t use laugh tracks anymore. Finally, the gabbers discuss Amanda Hess’ new piece about personal brands and why everyone seems to need one nowadays.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Dana: “I’m Not Black, I’m Kanye” by Ta-Nehisi Coates in the Atlantic

Julia: Howards End by E.M. Forster

Stephen: The work of artist James Castle

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.