In Tully, the Point of Parenthood Is to Be Boring

On this week’s Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, Julia, and Willa have a spoiler-filled discussion of Tully’s ending.

This week, Slate’s TV critic Willa Paskin joins the gabbers to discuss Tully, starring Charlize Theron as a beleaguered mom of three and Mackenzie Davis as her night nanny. What are writer Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman, the team also behind Juno and Young Adult, trying to say about motherhood? Then, Willa sticks around to talk about her new podcast, Decoder Ring, where she tries to solve cultural questions, like why shows don’t use laugh tracks anymore. Finally, the gabbers discuss Amanda Hess’ new piece about personal brands and why everyone seems to need one nowadays.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Dana: “I’m Not Black, I’m Kanye” by Ta-Nehisi Coates in the Atlantic

Julia: Howards End by E.M. Forster

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

