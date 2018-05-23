Can Meghan Markle Keep the Royal Family Relevant?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Steve Parsons/AFP/Getty Images, Alastair Grant/Getty Images.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, and Julia debate laurel vs. yanny.

This week, the critics talk to Simon Doonan about the royal wedding, the performative nature of getting married, and the role of the monarchy in 2018. Even with Meghan Markle entering the family, can the royals stay relevant? Then, Laura Miller joins to talk about literary giant Tom Wolfe’s death and his influence on fiction and nonfiction writers alike. Finally, the gabbers discuss Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which was canceled by Fox and then rescued by NBC after a spirited fan campaign. The gabbers wonder: Why do we seem to care more about great shows after they’re gone?

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Dana: “Watch Like an Egyptian” by Bruce Handy in Vanity Fair

Julia: Mary Steenburgen’s interview on WTF With Marc Maron

Stephen: “Royal Bodies” by Hilary Mantel in the London Review of Books

