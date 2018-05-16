Of Course “This Is America” Is Uncomfortable. That’s the Point.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”

This week, Sam Adams and Dana Stevens are joined by a rotating cast of guests. First, Inkoo Kang joins the discussion for Chloé Zhao’s film The Rider, about a rodeo performer who must rethink his life after an injury. Then, Aisha Harris comes on to talk about “This Is America,” the new song from Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) that implicates viewers in its Jim Crow imagery as it unfolds. Finally, Lena Wilson joins Sam and Dana to gab about vaping, why it’s so popular among millennials, and whether it has any staying power.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.