Of Course “This Is America” Is Uncomfortable. That’s the Point.

The Culture Gabfest “Smoke-N-Chill Novelties” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Rider, “This Is America,” and vaping.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 504 with Sam Adams and Dana Stevens with the audio player below.
On this week's Slate Plus, Dana, Sam, and Lena vape.
This week, Sam Adams and Dana Stevens are joined by a rotating cast of guests. First, Inkoo Kang joins the discussion for Chloé Zhao’s film The Rider, about a rodeo performer who must rethink his life after an injury. Then, Aisha Harris comes on to talk about “This Is America,” the new song from Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) that implicates viewers in its Jim Crow imagery as it unfolds. Finally, Lena Wilson joins Sam and Dana to gab about vaping, why it’s so popular among millennials, and whether it has any staying power.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- The Rider
- Inkoo’s review of The Rider in Slate
- “This Is America”
- “ ‘This Is America’ and Atlanta Secure Donald Glover’s Legacy” by Aisha Harris in Slate
- “Hiro Murai on the ‘Atlanta’ Finale and ‘This Is America’ Video” by Joe Coscarelli in the New York Times
- “The Carnage and Chaos of Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ ” by Doreen St. Félix
- “The Promise of Vaping and the Rise of Juul” by Jia Tolentino in the New Yorker
Endorsements:
Sam: Three Tall Women and The Iceman Cometh on Broadway
Dana: “Suicide’s Note” by Mary Karr, and “David Foster Wallace and the Dangerous Romance of Male Genius” by Megan Garber in the Atlantic
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
