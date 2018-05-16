 Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Rider, “This Is America,” and vaping.

Of Course “This Is America” Is Uncomfortable. That’s the Point.

May 16 2018 10:32 AM

The Culture Gabfest “Smoke-N-Chill Novelties” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Rider, “This Is America,” and vaping.

Childish Gambino&rsquo;s &lsquo;This Is America&rsquo;.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 504 with Sam Adams and Dana Stevens with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Sam, and Lena vape.

This week, Sam Adams and Dana Stevens are joined by a rotating cast of guests. First, Inkoo Kang joins the discussion for Chloé Zhao’s film The Rider, about a rodeo performer who must rethink his life after an injury. Then, Aisha Harris comes on to talk about “This Is America,” the new song from Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) that implicates viewers in its Jim Crow imagery as it unfolds. Finally, Lena Wilson joins Sam and Dana to gab about vaping, why it’s so popular among millennials, and whether it has any staying power.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Sam: Three Tall Women and The Iceman Cometh on Broadway

Lena: St. Vincent’s “Cheerleader” music video, and the music of Childish Gambino

Dana: “Suicide’s Note” by Mary Karr, and “David Foster Wallace and the Dangerous Romance of Male Genius” by Megan Garber in the Atlantic

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.