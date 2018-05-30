The Inexplicable Appeal of My Favorite Murder

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by A24, Thinkstock.

This week the critics discuss Paul Schrader’s new film First Reformed, about a minister in upstate New York confronting death, his conscience, and climate change. Next, they talk about the comedy podcast My Favorite Murder, in which Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark recount true-crime stories to each other. Production assistant Daniel Schroeder steps in to try to convince the critics not to hate the show. Finally, Laura Bennett joins the gabbers to talk about her recent feature in Slate about Tucker Max, how he ghostwrote Tiffany Haddish’s book, and whether he’s reckoned at all with his previous work.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Julia: Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

Stephen: “The Shield of Achilles” by W.H. Auden

