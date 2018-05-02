The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Doesn’t Matter Anyway

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 502 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner

On this week’s Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, and Julia discuss the piece of pop culture that, when someone tells you it’s their favorite, makes you dislike them instantly.



This week the critics discuss new Netflix documentary series Wild Wild Country about the controversial Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and the community his followers built in Oregon in the 1980s. Are the documentarians too enamored with their subjects? Then, the hosts talk about Michelle Wolf’s performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, whether she crossed the line with any of her jokes, and what significance the annual event has in 2018. Finally, Justin Peters joins the gabbers to discuss his Slate series Watching YouTube and attempts to unpack what’s so captivating about the website.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Dana: Kevin Kruse’s Twitter thread about the history of political parties in America

Julia: Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann

Stephen: Astral Meditations by Alice Coltrane

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “Turiya and Ramakrishna” by Alice Coltrane

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.