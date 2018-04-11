Roseanne’s Return Is Nauseatingly Timely

The Culture Gabfest “Neo-Maxi-Zoom-Dweebie” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Roseanne, Kacey Musgraves, and The Breakfast Club.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 499 with Willa Paskin, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
On this week’s Slate Plus, Julia, Willa, and Dana discuss whether or not they feel compelled to finish reading a book once they’ve started.
This week, the critics discuss the return of Roseanne, how its politics have affected its reception, and the complicated relationship between the show and its star. Next, Slate’s music critic Carl Wilson joins the conversation to talk about country singer Kacey Musgraves’ new album, Golden Hour. Finally, the gabbers revisit The Breakfast Club after reading Molly Ringwald’s essay in the New Yorker re-evaluating the film in the age of #MeToo. They discuss the film’s importance at the time of its release and how their relationship to it has or hasn’t changed.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- Roseanne
- Willa’s review of Roseanne in Slate
- “Roseanne Is More Than Just Its Politics,” by Willa Paskin in Slate
- “The Roseanne Reboot Is Funny. I’m Not Going to Keep Watching,” by Roxane Gay in the New York Times
- “There’s No Such Thing as a Good Trump Voter,” by Jamelle Bouie in Slate
- Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves
- Carl’s review of Golden Hour in Slate
- The Breakfast Club
- “What About The Breakfast Club?” by Molly Ringwald in the New Yorker
- Dana’s essay on Election for Criterion
Endorsements:
Willa: Howards End on Starz
Dana: Sharp by Michelle Dean
Julia: The Vanity Fair Diaries by Tina Brown
