Roseanne’s Return Is Nauseatingly Timely

This week, the critics discuss the return of Roseanne, how its politics have affected its reception, and the complicated relationship between the show and its star. Next, Slate’s music critic Carl Wilson joins the conversation to talk about country singer Kacey Musgraves’ new album, Golden Hour. Finally, the gabbers revisit The Breakfast Club after reading Molly Ringwald’s essay in the New Yorker re-evaluating the film in the age of #MeToo. They discuss the film’s importance at the time of its release and how their relationship to it has or hasn’t changed.

Endorsements:

Willa: Howards End on Starz

Dana: Sharp by Michelle Dean

Julia: The Vanity Fair Diaries by Tina Brown

