The Pop Culture Mediocrity of Ready Player One

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 498 with Sam Adams, Christina Cauterucci, and Dana Stevens

Sam, Christina, and Dana discuss the legacy of Steven Bochco.

This week, the critics discuss Ready Player One, a new Spielberg film about a dystopic future where people escape into a virtual world called the OASIS. The movie is immersed in ’80s pop culture, but does it ever rise above reference-bait? Then, they talk about Barry on HBO starring Bill Hader and Henry Winkler, a new series that follows a hit man who finds himself in a Los Angeles acting class. Finally, the gabbers discuss Cannes banning Netflix from the competition, and Steven Spielberg’s support of this choice.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Sam: The Weight of These Wings by Miranda Lambert

Outro: “Midnight at the Oasis” by Maria Muldaur

