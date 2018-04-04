The Pop Culture Mediocrity of Ready Player One

The Culture Gabfest “Midnight at the OASIS” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Ready Player One, Barry, and Cannes banning Netflix.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 498 with Sam Adams, Christina Cauterucci, and Dana Stevens with the audio player below.
And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.
On this week’s Slate Plus, Sam, Christina, and Dana discuss the legacy of Steven Bochco.
Go to slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.
This week, the critics discuss Ready Player One, a new Spielberg film about a dystopic future where people escape into a virtual world called the OASIS. The movie is immersed in ’80s pop culture, but does it ever rise above reference-bait? Then, they talk about Barry on HBO starring Bill Hader and Henry Winkler, a new series that follows a hit man who finds himself in a Los Angeles acting class. Finally, the gabbers discuss Cannes banning Netflix from the competition, and Steven Spielberg’s support of this choice.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- Ready Player One trailer
- “Ready Player One Is a Feat of State-of-the-Art Pop Culture Navel-Gazing” by Inkoo Kang in Slate
- Spaced
- Ready Player One by Ernest Cline
- Barry
- Willa Paskin’s review of Barry in Slate
- “Steven Spielberg Thinks Netflix and Other Services Shouldn’t Compete for Oscars: ‘You’re a TV Movie’ ” by Andrew Roberts in Uproxx
Endorsements:
Sam: The Weight of These Wings by Miranda Lambert
Dana: The Brandenburg Duets
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
Outro: “Midnight at the Oasis” by Maria Muldaur
You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
Follow us on Twitter. And please like the Culture Gabfest on Facebook.