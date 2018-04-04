 Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Ready Player One, Barry, and Cannes banning Netflix.

The Pop Culture Mediocrity of Ready Player One

The Pop Culture Mediocrity of Ready Player One

Slate
Culture Gabfest
Slate's weekly roundtable.
April 4 2018 12:54 PM

The Culture Gabfest “Midnight at the OASIS” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Ready Player One, Barry, and Cannes banning Netflix.

Ready Player One (2018)

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 498 with Sam Adams, Christina Cauterucci, and Dana Stevens with the audio player below.

And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.

Advertisement

On this week’s Slate Plus, Sam, Christina, and Dana discuss the legacy of Steven Bochco.

Go to slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

This week, the critics discuss Ready Player One, a new Spielberg film about a dystopic future where people escape into a virtual world called the OASIS. The movie is immersed in ’80s pop culture, but does it ever rise above reference-bait? Then, they talk about Barry on HBO starring Bill Hader and Henry Winkler, a new series that follows a hit man who finds himself in a Los Angeles acting class. Finally, the gabbers discuss Cannes banning Netflix from the competition, and Steven Spielberg’s support of this choice.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Advertisement

Endorsements:

Christina: The puppet-show DVD extra on the first season of The L Word

Sam: The Weight of These Wings by Miranda Lambert

Advertisement

Dana: The Brandenburg Duets

A Slate Plus Special Feature:
The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic

(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “Midnight at the Oasis” by Maria Muldaur

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Follow us on Twitter. And please like the Culture Gabfest on Facebook.

Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.

Christina Cauterucci is a Slate staff writer.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.