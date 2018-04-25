Killing Eve Is Violent, Funny, and Utterly Snackable

The Culture Gabfest “Hammer Time” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Killing Eve, You Were Never Really Here, and deleting Facebook.
On this week’s Slate Plus segment, Stephen, Dana, and Julia answer a listener question about which piece of pop culture, when someone tells you it’s their favorite, makes you love them instantly.
This week, the critics discuss the series Killing Eve on BBC America, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Is the show, about a British Intelligence agent and the contract killer she pursues, the best work we’ve seen yet from showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge? Next, Sam Adams joins the conversation to talk Lynne Ramsay’s existential noir You Were Never Really Here. The line between well-stylized genre piece and extraordinary camp is a thin one—which side does the movie fall on? Finally, the gabbers discuss whether they should delete Facebook.
Endorsements:
Dana: Moscow Apartment
Julia: Lego Creator sets
Stephen: Portraits by John Berger, and the soundtrack to Dead Man by Neil Young
Outro: The Dead Man soundtrack theme by Neil Young
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
