Killing Eve Is Violent, Funny, and Utterly Snackable

April 25 2018 10:26 AM

The Culture Gabfest “Hammer Time” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Killing Eve, You Were Never Really Here, and deleting Facebook.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in Killing Eve
Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in Killing Eve

© BBC America

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 501 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below:

On this week’s Slate Plus segment, Stephen, Dana, and Julia answer a listener question about which piece of pop culture, when someone tells you it’s their favorite, makes you love them instantly.

Go to Slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

This week, the critics discuss the series Killing Eve on BBC America, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Is the show, about a British Intelligence agent and the contract killer she pursues, the best work we’ve seen yet from showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge? Next, Sam Adams joins the conversation to talk Lynne Ramsay’s existential noir You Were Never Really Here. The line between well-stylized genre piece and extraordinary camp is a thin one—which side does the movie fall on? Finally, the gabbers discuss whether they should delete Facebook.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Dana: Moscow Apartment

Julia: Lego Creator sets

Stephen: Portraits by John Berger, and the soundtrack to Dead Man by Neil Young

Outro: The Dead Man soundtrack theme by Neil Young

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.