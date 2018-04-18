A Quiet Place Is About the Terrors of Parenting

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Jonny Cournoyer - © 2018 Paramount Pictures.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 500 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, and Julia discuss Neri Oxman.

It’s the Culture Gabfest’s 500th episode! This week, the critics discuss the new horror film A Quiet Place, directed by and starring John Krasinski. They debate whether the film should have been scarier, unpack the logistics of having a child in a post-apocalyptic world, and examine what has led to the recent indie-horror-movie resurgence. Then, the gabbers turn to Kenneth Lonergan’s Starz miniseries Howards End. Is this the definitive adaptation of the novel by E.M. Forster? Finally, the critics discuss Barbara Ehrenreich’s new piece about preventative care and how we should approach old age.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Outro: “You Missed My Heart,” by Mark Kozelek

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.