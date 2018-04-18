A Quiet Place Is About the Terrors of Parenting

The Culture Gabfest “Apocalypse Mom” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on A Quiet Place, Howards End, and preventative care.
It’s the Culture Gabfest’s 500th episode! This week, the critics discuss the new horror film A Quiet Place, directed by and starring John Krasinski. They debate whether the film should have been scarier, unpack the logistics of having a child in a post-apocalyptic world, and examine what has led to the recent indie-horror-movie resurgence. Then, the gabbers turn to Kenneth Lonergan’s Starz miniseries Howards End. Is this the definitive adaptation of the novel by E.M. Forster? Finally, the critics discuss Barbara Ehrenreich’s new piece about preventative care and how we should approach old age.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- A Quiet Place trailer
- It Comes at Night
- Howards End on Starz
- Howards End by E.M. Forster
- The 1992 adaptation of Howards End
- Pride and Prejudice
- “Why I’m Giving Up on Preventative Care,” by Barbara Ehrenreich
- “Barbara Ehrenreich Says Smoking Bans Are a War on the Working Class,” by Isaac Chotiner in Slate
- “Did Drinking Give Me Breast Cancer?” by Stephanie Mencimer in Mother Jones
- Natural Causes: An Epidemic of Wellness, the Certainty of Dying, and Killing Ourselves to Live Longer by Barbara Ehrenreich
Endorsements:
Stephen: Mark Kozelek’s solo records
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
