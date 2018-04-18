 Slate’s Culture Gabfest on A Quiet Place, Howards End, and preventative care.

A Quiet Place Is About the Terrors of Parenting

April 18 2018 12:21 PM

The Culture Gabfest “Apocalypse Mom” Edition

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Jonny Cournoyer - © 2018 Paramount Pictures.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 500 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, and Julia discuss Neri Oxman.

It’s the Culture Gabfest’s 500th episode! This week, the critics discuss the new horror film A Quiet Place, directed by and starring John Krasinski. They debate whether the film should have been scarier, unpack the logistics of having a child in a post-apocalyptic world, and examine what has led to the recent indie-horror-movie resurgence. Then, the gabbers turn to Kenneth Lonergan’s Starz miniseries Howards End. Is this the definitive adaptation of the novel by E.M. Forster? Finally, the critics discuss Barbara Ehrenreich’s new piece about preventative care and how we should approach old age.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Dana: This video of New York City in 1911

Julia: The Smitten Kitchen recipe for even more perfect blueberry muffins

Stephen: Mark Kozelek’s solo records

Outro: “You Missed My Heart,” by Mark Kozelek

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.