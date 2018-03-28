Angels in America Is a Masterpiece of Modern American Theater

 Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Angels in America, The World Only Spins Forward, and Love, Simon.

March 28 2018 10:57 AM

This week the critics discuss the new production of Angels in America, Tony Kushner’s award-winning play about the AIDS epidemic. Then, they talk about Dan and Isaac’s new book The World Only Spins Forward. In this oral history of Angels in America, Dan and Isaac explore how the play transformed the careers of those involved, and how it became one of the great works of American theater. Finally, Slate science intern Alex Barasch joins the discussion to talk about the teenage coming-out film Love, Simon. Is the movie heartfelt and moving, or cheesy and didactic?

Endorsements:

Dan: Prince’s live performance Lovesexy ’88

Isaac: The Berlin Noir trilogy by Philip Kerr

Dana: The films of Apichatpong Weerasethakul on Filmstruck

Outro: “Purple Rain (Live)” by Prince

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Isaac Butler is a writer and theater director, most recently of Real Enemies, which premiered at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. He is the co-author of The World Only Spins Forward, a history of Angels in America, with Dan Kois.

Dan Kois edits and writes for Slate’s culture department. He is writing a book called How to Be a Family and co-writing, with Isaac Butler, an oral history of Angels in America.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.