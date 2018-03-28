Angels in America Is a Masterpiece of Modern American Theater

The Culture Gabfest “The Great Work Begins” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Angels in America, The World Only Spins Forward, and Love, Simon.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 497 with Dana Stevens, Isaac Butler, and Dan Kois with the audio player below.
This week the critics discuss the new production of Angels in America, Tony Kushner’s award-winning play about the AIDS epidemic. Then, they talk about Dan and Isaac’s new book The World Only Spins Forward. In this oral history of Angels in America, Dan and Isaac explore how the play transformed the careers of those involved, and how it became one of the great works of American theater. Finally, Slate science intern Alex Barasch joins the discussion to talk about the teenage coming-out film Love, Simon. Is the movie heartfelt and moving, or cheesy and didactic?
Endorsements:
Dan: Prince’s live performance Lovesexy ’88
Isaac: The Berlin Noir trilogy by Philip Kerr
Dana: The films of Apichatpong Weerasethakul on Filmstruck
Outro: “Purple Rain (Live)” by Prince
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
