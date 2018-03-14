How Well Do You Know the Culture Gabfest? Celebrate 10 Years of Gabbing With Our Quiz.

The Culture Gabfest “10th Anniversary” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on A Wrinkle in Time, color, and a 10th-anniversary quiz.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 495 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.
On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Julia, and Stephen answer extra trivia questions about past episodes.
Go to slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.
Live from Brooklyn, the gabbers discuss Ava DuVernay’s new adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, based on the novel by Madeleine L’Engle. Is the film as big a misfire as the early reviews suggested, or is it more interesting than it’s being given credit for? Then, the panel talks about color, including where color trends come from, our dependence on Pantone, and whether it’s even possible to articulate color’s importance in our lives. Finally, in honor of the Culture Gabfest’s 10th anniversary, the gabbers welcome Chris Molanphy onstage to quiz them about past segments of the show.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- A Wrinkle in Time trailer
- Aisha Harris’ review of A Wrinkle in Time in Slate
- A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle
- “What Is the Perfect Color Worth?” by Bruce Falconer in the New York Times Magazine
- “Sneaking Into Pantone HQ” by Tom Vanderbilt in Slate
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Munsell hue test
- The Culture Gabfest “Great Granola Showdown” Edition
- The Culture Gabfest “Can Someone Show Me How to Laugh Deeply?” Edition
- The Culture Gabfest “Meet the Crotchman” Edition
- The Culture Gabfest “Springtime for Tarantino” Edition
- The Culture Gabfest “Epistemological Meltdown” Edition
Endorsements:
Dana: The Secret Lives of Color by Kassia St. Clair
Julia: The Long Goodbye by Raymond Chandler
Stephen: Untitled (1982) by Jean-Michel Basquiat
Chris: The documentary All Things Must Pass
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
Outro: “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus
You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
Follow us on Twitter. And please like the Culture Gabfest on Facebook.