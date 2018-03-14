How Well Do You Know the Culture Gabfest? Celebrate 10 Years of Gabbing With Our Quiz.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Slate and Thinkstock.

Culture Gabfest No. 495 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner

On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Julia, and Stephen answer extra trivia questions about past episodes.

Live from Brooklyn, the gabbers discuss Ava DuVernay’s new adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, based on the novel by Madeleine L’Engle. Is the film as big a misfire as the early reviews suggested, or is it more interesting than it’s being given credit for? Then, the panel talks about color, including where color trends come from, our dependence on Pantone, and whether it’s even possible to articulate color’s importance in our lives. Finally, in honor of the Culture Gabfest’s 10th anniversary, the gabbers welcome Chris Molanphy onstage to quiz them about past segments of the show.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Dana: The Secret Lives of Color by Kassia St. Clair

Julia: The Long Goodbye by Raymond Chandler

Stephen: Untitled (1982) by Jean-Michel Basquiat

Chris: The documentary All Things Must Pass

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. The production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.