Why Are Critics So Divided Over Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri?

This week, the gabbers discuss Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, unpacking why critics are so divided over it and wondering whether Frances McDormand will get any awards-season love for her role. Next, they talk about Errol Morris’ Netflix docudrama series Wormwood, about the death of CIA employee Frank Olson in 1953. What makes this incident right for the Morris treatment, and would the project have been more effective if it weren’t as long? Finally, the gabbers discuss the Slate Movie Club, the other critics who will be joining Dana this year, and movies that may not have received enough recognition yet.