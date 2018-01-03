Why Are Critics So Divided Over Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri?

The Culture Gabfest “Beauteous Sprout” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Wormwood; and Slate’s 2017 Movie Club.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 485 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.
On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Stephen, and Julia discuss their current favorite piece of clothing.
Go to slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.
This week, the gabbers discuss Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, unpacking why critics are so divided over it and wondering whether Frances McDormand will get any awards-season love for her role. Next, they talk about Errol Morris’ Netflix docudrama series Wormwood, about the death of CIA employee Frank Olson in 1953. What makes this incident right for the Morris treatment, and would the project have been more effective if it weren’t as long? Finally, the gabbers discuss the Slate Movie Club, the other critics who will be joining Dana this year, and movies that may not have received enough recognition yet.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri trailer
- Dana’s review of Three Billboards in Slate
- Our recent discussion of I, Tonya
- Wormwood
- The Fog of War
- Tabloid
- “The Best Movies of 2017 Felt Like Urgent Dispatches From a Different Era” by Dana Stevens in Slate’s Movie Club
- Dana’s top 10 movies of 2017 in Slate
- BPM trailer
- Sight & Sound’s best movies of 2017
- Get Out
- “Voters Would Be Crazy to Select Anything Other Than Get Out as 2017’s Best Picture” by Julia Turner in Slate
Endorsements:
Julia: The books of Tana French
Stephen: The Lost Ark Studio Compilations, and the David Hockney exhibit at the Met
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
Outro: “Tah’s Theme” by In Motion Collective
You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
Follow us on Twitter. And please like the Culture Gabfest on Facebook.