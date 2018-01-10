Falling in Love With Sexy Monsters

The Culture Gabfest “Why Wouldn’t King Kong Want a Lady Gorilla?” Edition
This week, the critics discuss Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, a Cold War thriller/monster movie starring Sally Hawkins as a woman who falls in love with a fishlike creature. How does the unique film stack up against other del Toro masterpieces, like Pan’s Labyrinth and The Devil’s Backbone? Next, the gabbers talk about the Golden Globe Awards, how the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements dominated the night, and the presidential speculation that followed Oprah’s acceptance speech. Finally, the critics chat about sleep, including what we understand about it and whether it’s the job of philosophers, psychologists, or scientists to explore it.
Endorsements:
Dana: Unrest
Laura: Gamelife by Michael Clune
Steve: The works of Anne Enright, and the band Hello Saferide
