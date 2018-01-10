Falling in Love With Sexy Monsters

Photo illustration by Slate. Images by Thinkstock and Fox Searchlight.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 486 with Stephen Metcalf, Laura Miller, and Dana Stevens with the audio player below.

This week, the critics discuss Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, a Cold War thriller/monster movie starring Sally Hawkins as a woman who falls in love with a fishlike creature. How does the unique film stack up against other del Toro masterpieces, like Pan’s Labyrinth and The Devil’s Backbone? Next, the gabbers talk about the Golden Globe Awards, how the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements dominated the night, and the presidential speculation that followed Oprah’s acceptance speech. Finally, the critics chat about sleep, including what we understand about it and whether it’s the job of philosophers, psychologists, or scientists to explore it.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

Laura: Gamelife by Michael Clune

Outro: “Hey Ho” by Hello Saferide

