Paddington 2 Has Some Funny Ideas About Prison Reform

The Culture Gabfest “Nobody Bonks Me on the Head With a Baguette” Edition
Culture Gabfest on The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Paddington 2, and drag.
On this week's Slate Plus, Dan, Bryan, and June share the most embarrassing apps on their phones.
This week, the critics discuss Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s true-crime series American Crime Story, which stars Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace, Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace, and Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan. How does it stack up against the critically acclaimed first season, The People v. O. J. Simpson? Next, they turn to Paddington 2, a charming sequel to the children’s movie about a wee talking bear living in London. They unpack Hugh Grant’s sensational performance, critics’ warm reception to the film, and its unconventional views on prison reform. Finally, the gabbers discuss the current state of drag, including how mainstream attention has changed the art.
Endorsements:
June: Stone, a police procedural radio drama from the BBC
Bryan: The Queen documentary from 1968
Dan: Phantom Thread
