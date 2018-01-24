Paddington 2 Has Some Funny Ideas About Prison Reform

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Warner Bros.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 488 with Dan Kois, Bryan Lowder, and June Thomas with the audio player below.

This week, the critics discuss Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s true-crime series American Crime Story, which stars Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace, Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace, and Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan. How does it stack up against the critically acclaimed first season, The People v. O. J. Simpson? Next, they turn to Paddington 2, a charming sequel to the children’s movie about a wee talking bear living in London. They unpack Hugh Grant’s sensational performance, critics’ warm reception to the film, and its unconventional views on prison reform. Finally, the gabbers discuss the current state of drag, including how mainstream attention has changed the art.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements:

June: Stone, a police procedural radio drama from the BBC

Bryan: The Queen documentary from 1968

Outro: “Last Night a DJ Saved My Life” by Indeep

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.