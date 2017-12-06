The Accidental Genius of The Room

Photo illustration by Slate. Images by A24 and Thinkstock.

This week, Slate’s culture editor Forrest Wickman joins the critics to discuss The Disaster Artist, James Franco’s new film exploring the making of the cult classic The Room. They debate whether Franco’s movie, which is part buddy comedy and part behind-the-scenes featurette, can stand on its own as a piece of art. Then, Culture Gabfest producer Benjamin Frisch helps the gabbers unpack audiences’ fascination with The Room and instructs them in how to handle Tommy Wiseau’s many bizarre intellectual and artistic choices in the film. Finally, the critics turn their attention to social media sensation Fiona the hippo.

Dana: The Stabat Mater by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi performed by Elisabeth and Andreas Scholl, and the frozen chocolate croissants from Trader Joe’s

Julia: Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

