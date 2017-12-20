Why Fans Love (and Hate) the New Star Wars Movie

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Lucasfilm.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, and Julia answer a listener’s question about how the show is recorded and produced.

This week, the critics discuss the latest installment in the Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi, directed by Rian Johnson. They dig into its stunning visuals, examine how it fits into the wider Star Wars universe, and unpack the online backlash to the film. Then, Slate’s culture editor, Forrest Wickman, joins the conversation to talk about the new trivia app HQ Trivia and its live game-show style. Finally, the gabbers discuss internet memes, what gives some of them such longevity, and how they influence cultural discourse.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Dana: Rian Johnson’s interview with Paul Thomas Anderson on the Director’s Cut podcast

Julia: “Fever” by Carly Rae Jepsen

Stephen: Simon Wren-Lewis’ blog Mainly Macro

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “Fever” by Carly Rae Jepsen

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.