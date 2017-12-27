What Culture Would the Culture Gabfest Destroy?

The Culture Gabfest “Annual Highly Improbably Completely Pre-Taped Call-In Show” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest call-in show.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 484 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Stephen and Julia answer a listener question about weed.
This week, the critics answer listener calls that cover topics like destroying pieces of culture, aging gracefully, cooking at home, adoption, and alternative career paths.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- Birth of a Nation
- Twilight by Stephenie Meyer
- Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand
- The Road to Serfdom by Friedrich A. Hayek
- The Love Guru
- Wonder Woman
- The Smitten Kitchen food blog
- Crixa Cakes in Berkeley, California
Outro: “Xmas Cake” by Rilo Kiley
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
