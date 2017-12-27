 Slate’s Culture Gabfest call-in show.

What Culture Would the Culture Gabfest Destroy?

What Culture Would the Culture Gabfest Destroy?

Dec. 27 2017 11:20 AM

The Culture Gabfest “Annual Highly Improbably Completely Pre-Taped Call-In Show” Edition

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by iStock.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 484 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner

This week, the critics answer listener calls that cover topics like destroying pieces of culture, aging gracefully, cooking at home, adoption, and alternative career paths.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Outro: Xmas Cake” by Rilo Kiley

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.