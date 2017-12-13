Are We Ready for a Tonya Harding Redemption Story?

The Culture Gabfest “Frantic Rabbity Burst” Edition
This week, the critics discuss the new movie I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie as figure skater Tonya Harding. The critics have plenty of praise for the film’s performances, but what do they think of how it treats the infamous 1994 Nancy Kerrigan incident? Then, Willa Paskin joins the conversation to discuss the new Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, about a woman who pursues stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her. Finally, the gabbers chat about the New Yorker short story “Cat Person,” and why it recently went viral.
- “The New Tonya Harding Biopic Plays Like Goodfellas on Ice, or Fargo With Triple Axels” by Sam Adams in Slate
- Willa’s review of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in Slate
- “The New Yorker’s ‘Cat Person’ Story Is Great. Too Bad the Internet Turned It Into a Piping-Hot Thinkpiece.” by Laura Miller in Slate
