Are We Ready for a Tonya Harding Redemption Story?

This week, the critics discuss the new movie I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie as figure skater Tonya Harding. The critics have plenty of praise for the film’s performances, but what do they think of how it treats the infamous 1994 Nancy Kerrigan incident? Then, Willa Paskin joins the conversation to discuss the new Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, about a woman who pursues stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her. Finally, the gabbers chat about the New Yorker short story “Cat Person,” and why it recently went viral.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

