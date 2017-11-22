Giving Thanks for The Good Place

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Colleen Hayes/NBC.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 479 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner

Dana, Stephen, and Julia talk about what they're thankful for with Dan Pashman.

This week, the critics discuss The Good Place, the Mike Schur–created comedy now in its second season on NBC. Does the show succeed in actually exploring philosophical works, or is it just name-dropping Kierkegaard and Kant? Then, Karina Longworth of You Must Remember This joins the discussion to talk about the death of Charles Manson and his impact on the culture. Finally, Sporkful podcast host Dan Pashman joins the gabbers to talk about Thanksgiving, the holiday’s effect on food websites, and his vow to never cover Thanksgiving again.

