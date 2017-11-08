Is Alias Grace the New Handmaid’s Tale?

The Culture Gabfest “Two Steves and a Metcalf” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Lady Bird, Alias Grace, and the 50th anniversary of Rolling Stone.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 477 with Dana Stevens, Seth Stevenson, and June Thomas with the audio player below.
This week, the critics discuss the new film Lady Bird, starring Laurie Metcalf and Saoirse Ronan as a mother and daughter. Does Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut do enough to establish Gerwig’s voice, or does it fall into the realm of formulaic twee? Then, the gabbers talk about the Netflix series Alias Grace, based on a novel by Margaret Atwood, and examine its Canadian roots and its take on 19th-century true crime. Finally, they critics turn to the anniversary of Rolling Stone magazine, discussing its co-founder and publisher Jann Wenner, the magazine’s impact on the culture, and how it shaped each of their lives.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- Lady Bird trailer
- Dana’s review of Lady Bird in Slate
- “Greta Gerwig’s Nearly Perfect Lady Bird Marks the Arrival of a Major Directorial Debut Talent” by David Edelstein in Vulture
- “Greta Gerwig’s ‘Lady Bird’ Is Big-Screen Perfection” by A.O. Scott in the New York Times
- Pretty in Pink
- Frances Ha
- “Greta Gerwig Is a Director, Not a Muse” by Noreen Malone in Vulture
- “Greta Gerwig’s Radical Confidence” by Christine Smallwood in the New York Times
- Alias Grace on Netflix
- Alias Grace by Margaret Atwood
- Rolling Stone: Stories From the Edge on HBO
- Sticky Fingers by Joe Hagan
- “Looking for Jann Wenner” in the New Yorker
Endorsements
June: Crafters on YouTube, including James Burke, Jennifer McGuire, K Werner Design, and Jogglesdotcom
Seth: Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist and “Crash Into Me” by the Dave Matthews Band
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
Outro: “ODYSSEUSこう岩寺「OUTDOOR MALL」” by 情報デスクVIRTUAL
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
