Is Alias Grace the New Handmaid’s Tale?

This week, the critics discuss the new film Lady Bird, starring Laurie Metcalf and Saoirse Ronan as a mother and daughter. Does Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut do enough to establish Gerwig’s voice, or does it fall into the realm of formulaic twee? Then, the gabbers talk about the Netflix series Alias Grace, based on a novel by Margaret Atwood, and examine its Canadian roots and its take on 19th-century true crime. Finally, they critics turn to the anniversary of Rolling Stone magazine, discussing its co-founder and publisher Jann Wenner, the magazine’s impact on the culture, and how it shaped each of their lives.

