Perpetuating the Myth of Joan Didion

This week, the critics discuss Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold, a new documentary about Didion directed by her nephew, Griffin Dunne. (Editor’s note: In the introduction to this episode, Stephen misstates the name of the documentary.) Do the creators delve deeply enough into Didion’s life and work, or is the film just meant to be a loving portrait of the writer? Then, Gabfest intern Daniel Schroeder joins the team to discuss the reboot of Will & Grace and debate whether the sitcom works in 2017. Finally, the gabbers revisit the subject of sexual harassment in light of a new wave of allegations against prominent figures in Hollywood and the media, including Leon Wieseltier, James Toback, and Mark Halperin.