 Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold, Will & Grace, and sexual harassment, again, on the Culture Gabfest.

Perpetuating the Myth of Joan Didion

Nov. 1 2017 12:29 PM

The Culture Gabfest “Tiny Frozen Shrimp” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold, Will & Grace, and a new wave of sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood and the media.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Netflix.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Julian Wasser/Netflix.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 476 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

This week, the critics discuss Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold, a new documentary about Didion directed by her nephew, Griffin Dunne. (Editor’s note: In the introduction to this episode, Stephen misstates the name of the documentary.) Do the creators delve deeply enough into Didion’s life and work, or is the film just meant to be a loving portrait of the writer? Then, Gabfest intern Daniel Schroeder joins the team to discuss the reboot of Will & Grace and debate whether the sitcom works in 2017. Finally, the gabbers revisit the subject of sexual harassment in light of a new wave of allegations against prominent figures in Hollywood and the media, including Leon Wieseltier, James Toback, and Mark Halperin.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Outro: “Rails” by Bing & Ruth

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.