The Aching Beauty of Call Me by Your Name

The Culture Gabfest “Do I Dare to Eat a Peach” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Call Me by Your Name, She’s Gotta Have It, and The Polybius Conspiracy.
On this week’s Slate Plus, June Thomas joins Dana, Stephen, and Julia to discuss Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle.
This week, the critics discuss Luca Guadagnino’s new film Call Me by Your Name, its careful handling of a teenager’s sexual awakening, and the issues about consent that critics have raised about the relationship between the two leads. Then, Slate’s Aisha Harris joins the conversation to talk about Spike Lee’s new series She’s Gotta Have It, a remake of his first feature film. How have the politics of the story changed since its original iteration, and is the main character empowered in a new way this time around? Finally, Jacob Brogan joins the gabbers to talk about the podcast The Polybius Conspiracy and the dubious ethics of making a mockumentary.
Endorsements
Dana: The Stabat Mater by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Julia: The new Slate podcast Slow Burn, about what it was like to live through the Watergate scandal
Stephen: The episode “Jews & Blues” of the series American Routes and “Elephant” by Jason Isbell
Outro: “Elephant” by Jason Isbell
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
