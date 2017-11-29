The Aching Beauty of Call Me by Your Name

Photo illustration by Slate. Images by Thinkstock and Sony Pictures Classics.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 480 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below:

On this week’s Slate Plus, June Thomas joins Dana, Stephen, and Julia to discuss Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle.

This week, the critics discuss Luca Guadagnino’s new film Call Me by Your Name, its careful handling of a teenager’s sexual awakening, and the issues about consent that critics have raised about the relationship between the two leads. Then, Slate’s Aisha Harris joins the conversation to talk about Spike Lee’s new series She’s Gotta Have It, a remake of his first feature film. How have the politics of the story changed since its original iteration, and is the main character empowered in a new way this time around? Finally, Jacob Brogan joins the gabbers to talk about the podcast The Polybius Conspiracy and the dubious ethics of making a mockumentary.

Endorsements

Dana: The Stabat Mater by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi

Julia: The new Slate podcast Slow Burn, about what it was like to live through the Watergate scandal

Stephen: The episode “Jews & Blues” of the series American Routes and “Elephant” by Jason Isbell

Outro: “Elephant” by Jason Isbell

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.