American Vandal Is the True-Crime Parody We Didn’t Know We Needed

The Culture Gabfest “Priceless Moments” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Netflix’s American Vandal, and teenage anxiety.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 474 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
On this week’s Slate Plus segment, Dana, Stephen, and Julia are inspired by new trailers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Panther to discuss movie trailers in general.
This week, the critics discuss the new film The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), directed by Noah Baumbach and starring Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, and Emma Thompson. The gabbers talk about the intricacies of this family drama and the difficulty of living up to a parent’s expectations. Next, they turn to Netflix’s true-crime parody series American Vandal, which is so much more than just eight episodes of dick jokes (although it is also eight episodes of dick jokes). Finally, the critics discuss an article in the New York Times about teenage anxiety and debate whether the piece makes a convincing case for why anxiety has replaced depression as the predominant ailment of teenagers.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
- The Squid and the Whale
- Margot at the Wedding
- Our previous discussion on While We’re Young
- Funny People
- The “opera man” sketches on Saturday Night Live
- American Vandal
- Serial
- Making a Murderer
- “Why Are More American Teenagers Than Ever Suffering From Severe Anxiety?” by Benoit Denizet-Lewis
- The Concept of Anxiety by Soren Kierkegaard
- The Age of Anxiety by W. H. Auden
Endorsements
Dana: Marie Sharp’s hot sauce
Julia: The podcast …These Are Their Stories
Stephen: The poetry of Richard Wilbur
Outro: “Stress” by Justice
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
