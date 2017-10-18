American Vandal Is the True-Crime Parody We Didn’t Know We Needed

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Tyler Golden/Netflix.

On this week’s Slate Plus segment, Dana, Stephen, and Julia are inspired by new trailers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Panther to discuss movie trailers in general.

This week, the critics discuss the new film The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), directed by Noah Baumbach and starring Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, and Emma Thompson. The gabbers talk about the intricacies of this family drama and the difficulty of living up to a parent’s expectations. Next, they turn to Netflix’s true-crime parody series American Vandal, which is so much more than just eight episodes of dick jokes (although it is also eight episodes of dick jokes). Finally, the critics discuss an article in the New York Times about teenage anxiety and debate whether the piece makes a convincing case for why anxiety has replaced depression as the predominant ailment of teenagers.

Endorsements

Julia: The podcast …These Are Their Stories

