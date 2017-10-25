Let’s Hunt Some Minds With Jonathan Groff

The Culture Gabfest “What If Crime Is a Response to Our Broken Society?” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Mindhunter, “Rockstar” by Post Malone, and Rotten Tomatoes.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 475 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.
On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Stephen and Julia discuss the McSweeney’s classic “It’s Decorative Gourd Season, Motherfuckers” and debate whether autumn is the funniest season.
Go to Slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.
This week, the critics discuss the new Netflix series Mindhunter, starring Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, an FBI agent during the early days of serial killer investigations, and parse how it differs from standard crime procedurals. Then, Chris Molanphy joins the conversation to talk about the new hit “Rockstar” by Post Malone and explore nihilism in today’s hip-hop songs. Finally, the gabbers discuss Martin Scorsese’s guest column in the Hollywood Reporter about Rotten Tomatoes and question the validity of his claims.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- Mindhunter
- “Rockstar” by Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
- “ ‘Numb the Pain With Money’: How Hip-Hop Turned Nihilistic” by Tirhakah Love in the Guardian
- “Let It Rock” by Kevin Rudolf feat. Lil Wayne
- “Party Like a Rock Star” by the Shop Boyz
- “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane
- “Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B
- “White Iverson” by Post Malone
- “Martin Scorsese on Rotten Tomatoes, Box Office Obsession and Why ‘Mother!’ Was Misjudged” by Martin Scorsese in the Hollywood Reporter
- “Attacked by Rotten Tomatoes” by Brooks Barnes in the New York Times
Endorsements
Dana: La Mécanique de l’Histoire, an acrobatic performance by Yoann Bourgeois, and the tweet that originally mesmerized Dana.
Julia: “Me & You & Jackie Mittoo” by Superchunk
Stephen: “Free Fallin' ” performed by Kings of Convenience, and the stories about the Sackler family in Esquire and the New Yorker.
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
Outro: “Mindkilla” by Gang Gang Dance
You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
Follow us on Twitter. And please like the Culture Gabfest on Facebook.