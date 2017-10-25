Let’s Hunt Some Minds With Jonathan Groff

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Patrick Harbron/Netflix.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Stephen and Julia discuss the McSweeney’s classic “It’s Decorative Gourd Season, Motherfuckers” and debate whether autumn is the funniest season.

This week, the critics discuss the new Netflix series Mindhunter, starring Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, an FBI agent during the early days of serial killer investigations, and parse how it differs from standard crime procedurals. Then, Chris Molanphy joins the conversation to talk about the new hit “Rockstar” by Post Malone and explore nihilism in today’s hip-hop songs. Finally, the gabbers discuss Martin Scorsese’s guest column in the Hollywood Reporter about Rotten Tomatoes and question the validity of his claims.

Endorsements

Stephen: “Free Fallin' ” performed by Kings of Convenience, and the stories about the Sackler family in Esquire and the New Yorker.

Outro: “Mindkilla” by Gang Gang Dance

