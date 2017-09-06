Close Encounters With Aliens and Taylor Swift

 Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Taylor Swift and Trump, and fan fiction, on the Culture Gabfest.

Sept. 6 2017 10:59 AM

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 468 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss Close Encounters of the Third Kind, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The film was one of Steven Spielberg’s first and defined him as an auteur director, but does it still hold up today? Next, Jody Rosen joins the conversation to talk about Mark Harris’ New York magazine essay about Taylor Swift’s new song, “Look What You Made Me Do.” They argue the merits of his criticism and question whether Swift’s new song really is the first piece of Trump-era art. Finally, the gabbers bring on Laura Miller to explore the world of fan fiction.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Dana: The work of director Kogonada on Vimeo, including “Mirrors of Bergman,” and “Linklater // On Cinema & Time

Julia: “Days Like This” by Van Morrison

Stephen: Walter Becker’s music and other work, and the poet John Ashbery, including his videos at the Kelly Writers House and his book The Tennis Court Oath.

Outro: “Days Like This” by Van Morrison

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.