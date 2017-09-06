Close Encounters With Aliens and Taylor Swift

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss Close Encounters of the Third Kind, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The film was one of Steven Spielberg’s first and defined him as an auteur director, but does it still hold up today? Next, Jody Rosen joins the conversation to talk about Mark Harris’ New York magazine essay about Taylor Swift’s new song, “Look What You Made Me Do.” They argue the merits of his criticism and question whether Swift’s new song really is the first piece of Trump-era art. Finally, the gabbers bring on Laura Miller to explore the world of fan fiction.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Julia: “Days Like This” by Van Morrison

Outro: “Days Like This” by Van Morrison

