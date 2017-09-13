The Loneliness of British Humo(u)r

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss Bachelor in Paradise, a spin-off of ABC’s Bachelor franchise, and break down the sexual misconduct allegations directed at cast members on the show. Next, they talk about The Trip to Spain, the third installment of the series starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon. Is the film a charming portrait of male friendship or a sharp critique of their pride? Finally, the gabbers discuss David Simon’s new HBO series, The Deuce, set in 1970s New York City, depicting prostitution and the rise of pornography.

Endorsements

Gabe: The Sparsholt Affair by Alan Hollinghurst

Laura: Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney

Seth: “Gaucho” by Steely Dan

Outro: “Gaucho” by Steely Dan

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.