The Culture Gabfest on How We Feel When We Play Online Word Games

Social or Shameful?
The Culture Gabfest on playing word games online.
In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Wednesday’s edition of the Culture Gabfest, the hosts discuss Julia’s enthusiasm for online Boggle and Stephen’s weakness for virtual Hearts.
In 2013, Julia argued that Boggle is a superior word game to Scrabble—and she’s even been known to play online. So what was Julia’s saddest online Boggle binge? Does she socialize with her fellow Boggle gamers? And does the superficial sociability of online cards mitigate Stephen’s sense of having wasted hours on the internet?
