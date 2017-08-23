When Is It OK to Censor White Supremacists?

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 466 with Dana Stevens, June Thomas, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana and Julia grill their resident Brit (and royal skeptic) June about the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss Steven Soderbergh’s return and his new film Logan Lucky, which has been called an “Ocean’s Eleven for red states.” Next, they reflect on Monday’s solar eclipse, with former Slate editor and CEO of Atlas Obscura David Plotz calling in to share the emotional experience that came with seeing the total eclipse in Oregon. Finally, the gabbers discuss how different internet companies are handling white supremacists who use their services in the wake of Charlottesville: Is shutting them down a step forward or a slippery slope?

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Dana: The PBS documentary, Eclipse Over America

Julia: Long Distance, a two-part podcast on telephone scammers

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “Si Demain ... (Turn Around)” by Bonnie Tyler ft. Kareen Antonn

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our interns are Daniel Schroeder and Rachel Withers.