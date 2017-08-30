Rick and Morty Will Either Make You Laugh or Send a Chill Down Your Spine

The Culture Gabfest “#NoFilter” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Ingrid Goes West, Rick and Morty, and Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 466 with Isaac Butler, Stephen Metcalf, and Dana Stevens with the audio player below.
On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss Ingrid Goes West, starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, the culture’s obsession with social media, and if the movie pays off in any satisfying way. Then, they discuss the animated series Rick and Morty, a cartoon about the misadventures of a genius and his grandson with an exceptionally dark sense of humor. Finally, Aisha Harris joins the gabbers to discuss her visit to Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede, a southern take on Medieval Times–style dinner theater in which the North and South battle it out.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- The trailer for Ingrid Goes West
- Black Mirror
- To Die For
- Rick and Morty
- Bob’s Burgers
- Steven Universe
- This clip from Rick and Morty about a video game named Roy
- Community
- “Springtime for the Confederacy” by Aisha Harris in Slate
- Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede
Endorsements
Isaac: Levels of the Game by John McPhee and The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin
Stephen: The Story of a New Name by Elena Ferrante and the band Eggstone
Outro: “Wrong Heaven” by Eggstone
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
