Rick and Morty Will Either Make You Laugh or Send a Chill Down Your Spine

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 466 with Isaac Butler, Stephen Metcalf, and Dana Stevens with the audio player below.

And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.

Advertisement



On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana and Isaac talk to Stephen about his recent piece in the Guardian about neoliberalism.

Go to slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss Ingrid Goes West, starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, the culture’s obsession with social media, and if the movie pays off in any satisfying way. Then, they discuss the animated series Rick and Morty, a cartoon about the misadventures of a genius and his grandson with an exceptionally dark sense of humor. Finally, Aisha Harris joins the gabbers to discuss her visit to Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede, a southern take on Medieval Times–style dinner theater in which the North and South battle it out.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Advertisement



Endorsements

Isaac: Levels of the Game by John McPhee and The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin

Advertisement



Stephen: The Story of a New Name by Elena Ferrante and the band Eggstone

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “Wrong Heaven” by Eggstone

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.