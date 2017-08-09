How Do You Breathe New Life Into Hamlet?

The Culture Gabfest “To Keegan-Michael Key or Not to Key” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Hamlet at the Public Theater, Friends From College, and prog rock.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 464 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics are joined by Slate contributor Isaac Butler to discuss Hamlet at the Public Theater, starring Oscar Isaac and Keegan-Michael Key. Then, the gabbers break down the new Netflix series Friends From College, also starring Key, to wonder how a show with such a stellar cast can fail so easily. Finally, David Weigel joins the gabbers to discuss his new book about prog rock and help them understand the phenomenon.
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
