Is It OK for Artists to Sell Out?

On this week's Slate Plus, Dana, Julia, and Stephen have a spoiler-filled discussion of Dunkirk.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss Dunkirk, the new film from Christopher Nolan about the Dunkirk evacuation during the Second World War. They praise Hans Zimmer’s intense score and debate whether the film’s structure, which breaks up the action into three timelines, added anything to the experience. Then, they dive into 36 Questions, a scripted podcast about married life based on the “36 Questions That Lead to Love” made popular by the New York Times’ Modern Love column. Finally, Franz Nicolay joins the gabbers to discuss his recent piece in Slate about “selling out,” delving into the history of musicians who’ve done it, why the practice has gained such negative connotations, and if it’s really a bad thing.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Julia: The music video for “Boys” by Charli XCX

Outro: The prelude/opening ballad from Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.