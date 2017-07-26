Maybe the Apes Should Be in Charge

The Culture Gabfest “Apes, Pigs, and Comedians” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on War for the Planet of the Apes, Okja and the ethics of eating meat, and comedy in the age of Trump.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 462 with Jamelle Bouie, Stephen Metcalf, and Dana Stevens with the audio player below.
On this week’s Slate Plus extra, Dana, Jamelle, and Stephen talk about the controversy surrounding the newly announced HBO series Confederate, which takes place in an alternate history in which the South won the Civil War. Go to slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.
On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss War for the Planet of the Apes, the third installment of the latest Apes trilogy featuring stellar motion-capture work from Andy Serkis. Next, they talk about Okja, a film about a genetically modified “superpig,” and debate the ethics of eating meat from intelligent creatures like pigs. Finally, the gabbers dive into Andrew Kahn’s new piece in Slate about the state of satire in the age of Trump and how comedy can survive in these times.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- War for the Planet of the Apes trailer
- Dana’s review of War for the Planet of the Apes in Slate
- Planet of the Apes (1968)
- Apocalypse Now
- Okja
- Dana’s review of Okja in Slate
- Snowpiercer
- “The Pig on Your Plate” by Barbara J. King in Aeon
- “Trump Hasn’t Killed Comedy” by Andrew Kahn in Slate
- “How Jokes Won the Election” by Emily Nussbaum in the New Yorker
- “Is Trump Good for Comedy? Comedians Respond” by Elahe Izadi in the Washington Post
- “How Late-Night Comedy Fueled the Rise of Trump” by Caitlin Flanagan in the Atlantic
Endorsements
Dana: “Why Procrastinators Procrastinate” by Tim Urban on Wait but Why
Jamelle: The 39 Steps
Stephen: The Big Sick and the The Best of John Doe: This Far by John Doe
Outro: “A Little Help” by John Doe
