The Culture Gabfest on HBO’s Controversial Plan to Make a Civil War Alt-History Series

July 29 2017 12:00 PM
The Culture Gabfest on HBO’s newly announced series.

In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Wednesday’s edition of the Culture Gabfest, Dana, and Stephen are joined by Jamelle Bouie to discuss HBO’s newly announced series Confederate, an alt-history in which the South won the Civil War.

Are the two white dudes behind Game of Thrones really the best showrunners for such a sensitive subject? Will they treat it with the seriousness and depth it deserves, or will it turn into neo-Confederate fan fiction? For Jamelle, there are more problematic things about Weiss and Benioff than their whiteness.

