The Tropes and Gimmicks That Make Narrative Podcasts So Suspiciously Seductive

In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Culture Gabfest, Dana, Stephen, and Julia have mixed feelings about This American Life–style audio storytelling.

Julia wants to dig deeper into Stephen’s skepticism toward the narrative style that has come to dominate public radio and podcasting—what is it about This American Life, Serial and S-Town’s seductive, engaging storytelling that makes him so suspicious? Is there too much temptation to mold or massage narrative nonfiction into a good story?