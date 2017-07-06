Sofia Coppola Proves She’s Still a Master of Mood—but Is That Enough Anymore?

The Culture Gabfest “Edwina, Bring Me the Anatomy Book” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Beguiled, Get Me Roger Stone, and the iPhone’s 10th anniversary.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 459 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.
On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Julia, and Stephen discuss This American Life–style audio production.
Go to Slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.
On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss Sofia Coppola’s new film The Beguiled, based on the book by Thomas P. Cullinan about a women’s boarding house in the late–Civil War South. They question whether the movie’s dedication to its aesthetic is a strength or weakness and dive into the controversy surrounding the lack of black characters. Next, the critics review Get Me Roger Stone, a documentary about a major Republican operative who’s been around since the Nixon era, and his continued influence on today’s politics. Finally, in honor of the iPhone’s 10th anniversary, the gabbers look back at how the phone has changed over the years and how the culture, in turn, has been changed by it.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- Trailer for The Beguiled
- Dana’s review of The Beguiled in Slate
- The 1971 film The Beguiled, starring Clint Eastwood and Geraldine Page
- Marie Antoinette
- The Virgin Suicides
- Somewhere
- The Bling Ring
- “Sofia Coppola’s ‘The Beguiled’ Controversy and What We Expect From White Directors” by Ira Madison III
- “The Beguiled: A Sly Ode to the Sensuality of Deceit” by Stephanie Zacharek
- Get Me Roger Stone
- “How Trump Adviser Roger Stone Became Washington’s Sleaziest Political Operator” by Jacob Weisberg in Slate
- “The iPhone Turns 10: A Visual History of Apple’s Most Important Product” by James Vincent in the Verge
- “iPhone at 10: How It Changed Everything” by Alex Hern in the Guardian
Endorsements
Dana: The Met Cloisters
Julia: The app RoboKiller
Stephen: Nixon Agonistes by Garry Wills, “The West Wing of Oz” by Joan Didion, and Boogie Man: The Lee Atwater Story
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
Outro: “Money for Nothing” by Dire Straits
You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
Follow us on Twitter. And please like the Culture Gabfest on Facebook.