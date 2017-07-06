Sofia Coppola Proves She’s Still a Master of Mood—but Is That Enough Anymore?

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss Sofia Coppola’s new film The Beguiled, based on the book by Thomas P. Cullinan about a women’s boarding house in the late–Civil War South. They question whether the movie’s dedication to its aesthetic is a strength or weakness and dive into the controversy surrounding the lack of black characters. Next, the critics review Get Me Roger Stone, a documentary about a major Republican operative who’s been around since the Nixon era, and his continued influence on today’s politics. Finally, in honor of the iPhone’s 10th anniversary, the gabbers look back at how the phone has changed over the years and how the culture, in turn, has been changed by it.