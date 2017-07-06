 The Beguiled, Get Me Roger Stone, and the iPhone’s 10th anniversary.

Sofia Coppola Proves She’s Still a Master of Mood—but Is That Enough Anymore?

July 6 2017 10:04 AM

The Culture Gabfest “Edwina, Bring Me the Anatomy Book” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Beguiled, Get Me Roger Stone, and the iPhone’s 10th anniversary.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 459 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner

On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Julia, and Stephen discuss This American Life–style audio production.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss Sofia Coppola’s new film The Beguiled, based on the book by Thomas P. Cullinan about a women’s boarding house in the late–Civil War South. They question whether the movie’s dedication to its aesthetic is a strength or weakness and dive into the controversy surrounding the lack of black characters. Next, the critics review Get Me Roger Stone, a documentary about a major Republican operative who’s been around since the Nixon era, and his continued influence on today’s politics. Finally, in honor of the iPhone’s 10th anniversary, the gabbers look back at how the phone has changed over the years and how the culture, in turn, has been changed by it.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Dana: The Met Cloisters

Julia: The app RoboKiller

Stephen: Nixon Agonistes by Garry Wills, “The West Wing of Oz” by Joan Didion, and Boogie Man: The Lee Atwater Story

A Slate Plus Special Feature:
The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic

(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “Money for Nothing” by Dire Straits

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.