June 7 2017 11:19 AM

The Culture Gabfest “Live From Melbourne” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Wonder Woman, the songwriting process of Courtney Barnett, and cultural perceptions about Australia.

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 455 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Julia, and Stephen answer questions from the Melbourne audience.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss Patty Jenkins’ new movie Wonder Woman, its importance as a female-driven film, and how it reinvigorates the superhero movie genre. Next, they’re joined by Melbourne’s own Courtney Barnett, who discusses her music and songwriting process, even performing a few of her songs for the gabbers. Finally, Michael Williams, the director of the Wheeler Centre, joins the conversation to talk about travel and Americans’ cultural perceptions of Australia.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Dana: Injury Time by Clive James

Julia: Invisible Cities by Italo Calvino

Michael: The Watch Tower by Elizabeth Harrower, Wake in Fright by Kenneth Cook, and The Spare Room by Helen Garner

Stephen: The music of the Lucksmiths

Outro: “Sunlight in a Jar” by the Lucksmiths

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.