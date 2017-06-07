The Culture Gabfest, Live From Melbourne

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 455 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Julia, and Stephen answer questions from the Melbourne audience.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss Patty Jenkins’ new movie Wonder Woman, its importance as a female-driven film, and how it reinvigorates the superhero movie genre. Next, they’re joined by Melbourne’s own Courtney Barnett, who discusses her music and songwriting process, even performing a few of her songs for the gabbers. Finally, Michael Williams, the director of the Wheeler Centre, joins the conversation to talk about travel and Americans’ cultural perceptions of Australia.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Dana: Injury Time by Clive James

Julia: Invisible Cities by Italo Calvino

Outro: “Sunlight in a Jar” by the Lucksmiths

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.