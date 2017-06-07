The Culture Gabfest “Live From Melbourne” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Wonder Woman, the songwriting process of Courtney Barnett, and cultural perceptions about Australia.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 455 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss Patty Jenkins’ new movie Wonder Woman, its importance as a female-driven film, and how it reinvigorates the superhero movie genre. Next, they’re joined by Melbourne’s own Courtney Barnett, who discusses her music and songwriting process, even performing a few of her songs for the gabbers. Finally, Michael Williams, the director of the Wheeler Centre, joins the conversation to talk about travel and Americans’ cultural perceptions of Australia.
Endorsements
Dana: Injury Time by Clive James
Julia: Invisible Cities by Italo Calvino
Michael: The Watch Tower by Elizabeth Harrower, Wake in Fright by Kenneth Cook, and The Spare Room by Helen Garner
Stephen: The music of the Lucksmiths
Outro: “Sunlight in a Jar” by the Lucksmiths
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
